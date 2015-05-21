LUSAKA May 21 Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines
(MCM) owned by Glencore said on Thursday it had
completed upgrading a copper refinery at cost of $74 million
seven months ahead of schedule.
Mopani said in a statement that the completion of the
upgrades at the Mufulira refinery located 385 km (239 miles)
north of the capital Lusaka would reduce energy consumption and
hasten production.
"Our refinery in Mufulira has been using an old conventional
electro refining process since the 1930s when the refinery was
commissioned," the company said.
Production of copper cathodes would start soon, MCM said.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)