LUSAKA May 21 Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) owned by Glencore said on Thursday it had completed upgrading a copper refinery at cost of $74 million seven months ahead of schedule.

Mopani said in a statement that the completion of the upgrades at the Mufulira refinery located 385 km (239 miles) north of the capital Lusaka would reduce energy consumption and hasten production.

"Our refinery in Mufulira has been using an old conventional electro refining process since the 1930s when the refinery was commissioned," the company said.

Production of copper cathodes would start soon, MCM said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)