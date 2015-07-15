By Chris Mfula
| LUSAKA, July 15
LUSAKA, July 15 Zambia's mining industry said on
Wednesday that an increase in corporate tax to 35 percent and
other new tax rules will scare away investors and discourage
processing to add value, and called for them to be scrapped.
Last month Zambia, Africa's No.2 copper producer, approved a
plan to increase the corporate income tax rate on mineral
processing to 35 percent from 30 percent, and it became
effective this month, bringing it in line with the rate charged
to non-mining companies.
Foreign mining companies in Zambia include Glencore
, Barrick Gold Corp, Vedanta Resources
and First Quantum Minerals.
The government also cut mineral royalty rates to 6 percent
for underground mining, from 8 percent, and to 9 percent for
open cast mining, from 20 percent.
However, Zambia's Chamber of Mines, an industry body
representing mining companies, said in a presentation to
parliament that the new tax rules would hurt investor
confidence.
"It's therefore proposed that corporate tax on income should
be maintained at 30 percent," it said.
The chamber also said the provision for different royalties
based on mining methods did not take into account the peculiar
challenges that both open cast and underground operations faced.
"It is recommended that the mineral royalty should be the
same across the entire industry at 6 percent," it said.
The chamber also said proposed amendments to the Mines and
Minerals Development Act gave the government too much power,
with wide paremeters to introduce new regulations for mining
firms.
"The above provisions clearly indicate that the legislative
framework within the mining sector will not be predictable and
can easily be amended," the chamber said.
Mining accounts for 12 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) and 10 percent of formal employment in Zambia.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)