LUSAKA, April 21 Glencore International's Mopani Copper Mines has resumed production at its Zambian copper treatment plant, which was shut in March for pollution violations, it said on Saturday.

"It is with great delight that stakeholders have managed to reach an amicable resolution of the situation, leading to the resumption of operations," Mopani said in a statement.

Zambia's environmental management agency, which closed the plant, separately said Mopani was allowed to re-open the plant on Thursday after it met the conditions set.

The agency last month ordered Mopani to shut down its Mufulira heap leaching plant due to excessive emissions of the pollutant acid mist. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Patrick Graham)