LUSAKA, April 21 Glencore International's
Mopani Copper Mines has resumed production at its
Zambian copper treatment plant, which was shut in March for
pollution violations, it said on Saturday.
"It is with great delight that stakeholders have managed to
reach an amicable resolution of the situation, leading to the
resumption of operations," Mopani said in a statement.
Zambia's environmental management agency, which closed the
plant, separately said Mopani was allowed to re-open the plant
on Thursday after it met the conditions set.
The agency last month ordered Mopani to shut down its
Mufulira heap leaching plant due to excessive emissions of the
pollutant acid mist.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Patrick Graham)