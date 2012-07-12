LUSAKA, July 12 A Chinese company plans to
invest $100 million in a Zambian mining project that will
produce 600 tonnes of copper cathodes a year, a government
agency said on Thursday.
Zambia's environmental management agency, which has to
approve all major infrastructure projects in Africa's biggest
copper producer, said China Copper Mines Ltd had applied to
build a copper leach plant.
"Key production processes will include crushing, screening,
heap-leaching, solvent extraction and electro-winning of mineral
resource," it said in a statement.
China Copper Mines would exploit five mineral waste dumps
created by mining operations at the high-grade Fitula open pit
more than 400 km north-west of Lusaka, it said.
