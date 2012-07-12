LUSAKA, July 12 A Chinese company plans to invest $100 million in a Zambian mining project that will produce 600 tonnes of copper cathodes a year, a government agency said on Thursday.

Zambia's environmental management agency, which has to approve all major infrastructure projects in Africa's biggest copper producer, said China Copper Mines Ltd had applied to build a copper leach plant.

"Key production processes will include crushing, screening, heap-leaching, solvent extraction and electro-winning of mineral resource," it said in a statement.

China Copper Mines would exploit five mineral waste dumps created by mining operations at the high-grade Fitula open pit more than 400 km north-west of Lusaka, it said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Cropley)