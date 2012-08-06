LUSAKA Aug 6 Canadian miner First Quantum
Minerals has partnered with a Zambian company to develop
a new copper mine in central Zambia, the company's director said
on Monday.
First Quantum's internal mine model for Fishtie, developed
by external mining consultants, indicated a preliminary resource
of some 500,000 tonnes of copper, Kwalela Lamaswala told
Reuters.
Zambia's Mimosa Resources Ltd and First Quantum were
planning further work programmes to advance the development of
the project, including drilling and an update of the current
resource statement, he said.
"The Fishtie project is significant as it is the first and,
until very recently, the only new copper discovery which has
proceeded to a mining licence in Zambia," Lamaswala said.
First Quantum was granted a 25-year large scale mining
licence for Fishtie in 2010 as the company's attention started
shifting to bigger projects like Trident mine and the expansion
of Kansanshi, he said.
Lamaswala said First Quantum would retain an interest in
Fishtie in order to support Mimosa Resources through the early
stages of development.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)