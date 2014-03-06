LUSAKA, March 6 Production resumed at a Zambian underground copper mine owned by a unit of Vedanta Resources Plc, the company said on Thursday, after operations were suspended last week following an accident.

Zambia last week suspended operations at Konkola Deep Mining Project (KDMP) following an accident that injured seven miners, one of them seriously.

Some operations had resumed on Wednesday night at the KDMP, Konkola Copper Mines said in a statement.

The company, in collaboration with the government mine safety department, had made progress in ensuring the safety of employees and equipment following the accident, it said.

KDMP is aiming to expand the production of copper ore at Konkola Mine from 2 million tonnes a year to 7.5 million tonnes by accessing a rich ore body lower down.