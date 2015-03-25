(Adds quotes, background)
LUSAKA, March 25 Zambian President Edgar Lungu
on Wednesday directed the finance and mining ministers to change
royalties on mining firms by April 8, saying the copper-producer
could consider temporarily reverting to the tax regime in 2014.
The decision to increase royalties in January for open pit
mines to 20 percent from 6 percent and those for underground
mines to 8 percent from 6 percent has rattled unions and miners
in Africa's second-largest copper producer.
In letters to the two ministers, Lungu said that after
receiving submissions from individual mining companies and the
Chamber of Mines, he had noted that the new tax regime posed a
challenge to some mining houses.
"Obviously the mining industry has been affected by copper
prices on the international market. It is clear that this
unfavourable economic trend globally has been mainly on account
of weak global demand for copper," he said in a statement issued
by his spokesman, Amos Chanda.
Lungu asked the ministers to consider negotiating interim
fiscal arrangements for operations that were most affected on a
case-by-case basis or identifying potential legal or regulatory
modifications to the existing 2015 fiscal regime that could be
readily passed and implemented.
He said the two minister may also consider deferring
implementation of the 2015 fiscal regime and temporarily
reinstate the 2014 fiscal regime as a more amicable regime is
negotiated.
"Dialogue between my government and the mines shall
continue," he said.
The Zambian government has been at loggerheads with mining
companies, including Glencore and Vedanta Resources
, over the higher royalties and Value Added Tax (VAT)
refunds, putting investment in peril at a time when copper is
around 4-1/2 year lows and economic growth is faltering.
Zambia's kwacha currency has fallen about 20 percent
since the start of the year, partly hit by the royalties and tax
rows as well as lower copper prices and weak demand from China.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)