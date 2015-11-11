LUSAKA Nov 11 Global mining and commodities trader Glencore's Zambia Mopani Copper Mines should surrender its mines to the government if the company pursues a plan to lay off workers as it battles weak prices, a trade union said on Wednesday.

The Confederation of Trade Unions of Zambia President Joe Kamutumwa said Mopani should explore other cost cutting options or surrender its mine.

The union echoed comments by President Edgar Lungu who warned last week that he would not allow Glencore to lay off workers at Mopani as part of its plan to suspend production for 18 months at the mine.

Glencore's Zambia unit plans to lay off more than 3,800 workers in Africa's second-biggest copper producer, citing lower metal prices and rising production costs.

"We wish to take this opportunity to earnestly appeal to Mopani to adhere to our advice, failure to which the government should take over the running of the mines," Kamutumwa said.

Mopani spokesman Cephas Sinyangwe declined to comment saying the company was still discussing the planned job cuts with unions.

Swiss-based Glencore has pledged to cut its net debt to $20 billion by the end of 2016 to regain the trust of investors after its shares tumbled to record lows this year.

London copper veered towards six-year lows on Wednesday, with metals markets braced for fresh pressure after a gauge of China's factory health showed ongoing weakness in the world's top metals consumer. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia and Louise Heavens)