LUSAKA Dec 22 Zambia, Africa's second largest copper producer, will in the first quarter next year introduce a new sliding mineral royalty tax that will be adjusted depending on metal prices, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Zambian royalty taxes will range between 3 percent and 9 percent depending on the global price of metals, presidential spokesman Amos Chanda said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Joe Brock)