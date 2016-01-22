BRIEF-Zoetis to acquire Nexvet for US$6.72 in Cash Per Share
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
LUSAKA Jan 22 Copper production in Zambia, Africa's second-largest producer of the metal, inched higher to 711,515 tonnes in 2015 from 708,000 tonnes the previous year, the Zambia Chamber of Mines said on Friday.
"The ... increase is mainly on account of the 32,952 tonnes of copper that Kalumbila Minerals contributed when it begun its ramp-up in February," Zambia Chamber of Mines economist Shula Jalasi-Shula said, referring to a new mine owned by Canada's First Quantum Minerals. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co posted flat quarterly earnings on Thursday and warned its costs would remain elevated as the fallout from a sales practices scandal continues to impact the third-largest U.S. bank.