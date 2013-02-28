* Zambia lost 345 MW due to faults
* Zesco asks CEC to cut back by 90 MW
LUSAKA Feb 28 Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Power
Corp (CEC) has asked mining companies to ration
electricity due to faults at two of the country's power
stations, its spokeswoman said on Thursday.
CEC buys electricity in bulk from state-owned Zesco Ltd,
which it in turn supplies mines in Africa's top copper producer.
CEC spokeswoman Chama Nsabika-Kalima told Reuters Zesco had
requested Zambia's largest supplier of power to the mines to cut
90 MW during the morning and evening peak periods.
"We have in turn requested our customers to contribute to
the required reduction in demand to help sustain the system
during this period," Nsabika-Kalima said.
Zesco said in a statement on Thursday it had lost 345 MW of
power after a fault at the Kafue Gorge Power Station last week
and another at Kariba North Bank Power Station on Monday this
week.
"Repair works for both units are underway to ensure all
machines are on full generation capacity and power supply is
stabilised," it said.
Mining firms supplied with power by Copperbelt Energy
include Konkola Copper Mines owned by London-listed Vedanta
Resources and Mopani Copper Mines owned by Glencore
of Switzerland.