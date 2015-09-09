(Fixes exchange rate)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 Zambia's revenue collection in 2015 could be even lower than the 2 billion kwacha ($202 million) downward adjustment the finance minister made earlier this year, as weaker copper prices take their toll, the revenue head said on Wednesday.

The finance minister cut his original revenue target by 2.12 billion kwacha in June, and on Wednesday Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) commissioner general Berlin Msiska suggested the shortfall could be bigger.

"I think it's fair to say, taking the economic fundamentals into account, it necessitates revisiting the numbers," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Johannesburg. ($1 = 9.9250 Zambian kwachas) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)