* Mine strike continues, parties disagree on agreement
tenure
* Unions call on president to intervene
LUSAKA, March 4 Canada's First Quantum
Minerals Ltd agreed a 15 percent pay rise with workers
at its Zambian flagship copper mine on Sunday but the two sides
differed over how long the agreement should stay in place,
failing to end a strike which started on Thursday, a union
official said.
"We agreed on a 15 percent pay rise but we have differed on
the tenure. The management is saying it should run for two years
and we are saying it should not exceed 12 months," acting Mine
Workers' Union of Zambia President Charles Mukuka told Reuters.
Workers at the Kansanshi mine, Zambia's largest copper mine,
which produced 231,000 tonnes of the red metal in 2010, downed
tools to demand a 17 percent pay increase on Thursday.
Production at the mine ground to a halt because of the
strike, prompting Zambia's Vice-President Guy Scott to call for
talks mediated by his office to try and end the work stoppage.
After a weekend of negotiations, the talks deadlocked on
Sunday and the union called on the president to intervene.
"They keep on changing goal posts and this has made
negotiations very difficult. We need the intervention of the
head of state to quickly resolve this matter," Mukuka said.
Kansanshi mine company spokesman Godfrey Msiska separately
said work at the mine was still halted.
Glencore International Plc's Mopani Copper Mines in
Zambia agreed a 17 percent pay rise with unions in February,
almost triple the rate of inflation.
Konkola Copper Mines, part of London-listed Vedanta
Resources Plc, awarded a similar pay increase to its
workers in January.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Xola Potelwa and David
Holmes)