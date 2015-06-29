By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, June 29 Zambia has started paying
value-added-tax (VAT) refunds again to mining companies, its
mining minister said on Monday, aiming to put an end to a long
running dispute.
Mining companies had claimed for months that they were owed
more than $600 million in VAT refunds and in February the
government decided to relax the rule requiring exporters to
produce import-export documents to claim the refunds.
"We are very committed to repaying. We have started to pay
and that's to clear the debacle," mines, energy and water
development minister Christopher Yaluma said on the sidelines of
the Zambia Mining Investment Forum.
Foreign companies operating mines in the world's second
biggest producer of copper include Glencore, First
Quantum Barrick Gold Corp and Vedanta.
Vedanta's chief executive Tom Albanese, a delegate at the
event, confirmed that the government had resumed some payments.
"They are beginning to pay back on invoices post February
2015 on a case by case basis," he told Reuters on the sidelines
of the conference.
A source at another mining firm, who declined to be named
because he was not authorised to speak to the media, also said
Zambia had started some VAT refund payments, although small.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)