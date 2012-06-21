* Sees uranium prices rising in late 2013

* Says wants prices above $65 per lb

LUSAKA, June 21 Canada's Denison Mines will only start developing its planned uranium mine in Zambia when prices for the yellow metal rise to levels above $65 per lb, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The spot uranium price UX-U3O8-SPT has languished at just above $50 a lb for the past year, falling from around $70/lb after an earthquake and tsunami in February 2011 crippled the Fukushima plant, leading to the closure of Japan's 50 reactors and souring sentiment elsewhere for nuclear power.

"We need prices that are above $65 per lb of uranium oxide to make the Muntanga project feasible," Andrew Goode, Denison's project director for Africa, told Reuters on the sidelines of a mining and energy conference.

"We have very strong indicators that uranium prices will start improving in late 2013 ... due to the depletion of stocks from surplus nuclear war heads from the cold war," Goode said.

Denison was planning to mine about 18.8 million tonnes of uranium ore from the Zambian project, according to information submitted to the Zambian environmental management agency.

The company is undertaking further exploration work to find more resources and hopefully increase the ore grade to reduce its operating costs, Goode said.

The company hopes the Zambian government will not revoke its mining licence following a three-year delay in developing the project, he added.

Denison intends to invest $118 million in the Muntanga project and subsequently process the ore into uranium oxide concentrate, according to ministry of mines data. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)