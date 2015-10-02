MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LUSAKA Oct 2 Vedanta Resources Plc's Zambian unit, Konkola Copper Mines, will send an additional 148 workers on forced leave, it said on Friday, citing weak copper prices and power shortages.
The workers were asked to stay away from work on full pay but without allowances. Earlier this month, the firm asked 133 employees to stay away from work as it reviewed its operations.
Africa's second-biggest copper producing nation is facing weak global prices for the metal, forcing companies to scale down operations at a time when they are also grappling with electricity shortages and higher production costs. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)
LONDON, March 25 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco is in advanced talks with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over a plea deal that would involve it paying a large fine over its 2014 profit overstatement, Sky news said on Saturday.