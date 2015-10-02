LUSAKA Oct 2 Vedanta Resources Plc's Zambian unit, Konkola Copper Mines, will send an additional 148 workers on forced leave, it said on Friday, citing weak copper prices and power shortages.

The workers were asked to stay away from work on full pay but without allowances. Earlier this month, the firm asked 133 employees to stay away from work as it reviewed its operations.

Africa's second-biggest copper producing nation is facing weak global prices for the metal, forcing companies to scale down operations at a time when they are also grappling with electricity shortages and higher production costs. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)