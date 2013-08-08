LUSAKA Aug 8 London-listed mining company Vedanta Resources has named the chief executive of its zinc business to head up its Zambian copper unit, giving him control of the company's base metals operations in Africa.

Konkola Copper Mines said in a statement on Thursday Zinc International CEO Kishore Kumar will take over Konkola effective immediately. He will also have oversight over Vedanta's Copper Mines of Tasmania in Australia, Konkola said.

Kumar joined Vedanta Group in April 2003 and has handled senior leadership roles in marketing as well as at Sterlite Copper, Konkola and Zinc International.

Since Vedanta acquired Konkola in 2004, over $2.7 billion has been invested in upgrades of mining facilities and increasing its resource base, primarily the exploration, production and sale of copper and cobalt.