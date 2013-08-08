UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LUSAKA Aug 8 London-listed mining company Vedanta Resources has named the chief executive of its zinc business to head up its Zambian copper unit, giving him control of the company's base metals operations in Africa.
Konkola Copper Mines said in a statement on Thursday Zinc International CEO Kishore Kumar will take over Konkola effective immediately. He will also have oversight over Vedanta's Copper Mines of Tasmania in Australia, Konkola said.
Kumar joined Vedanta Group in April 2003 and has handled senior leadership roles in marketing as well as at Sterlite Copper, Konkola and Zinc International.
Since Vedanta acquired Konkola in 2004, over $2.7 billion has been invested in upgrades of mining facilities and increasing its resource base, primarily the exploration, production and sale of copper and cobalt.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.