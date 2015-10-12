(Adds company comments throughout)
By Magdalena Mis
SHINENGENE, Zambia, Sept 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
T he women sat quietly in a village church in northwest Zambia,
the sun slanting down on their colourful Sunday outfits as they
told how life had changed since their chief agreed to handover a
tract of land to a foreign firm for a new copper mine, leading
to the resettlement of hundreds of families.
"We had a vast land and we could do anything," Seke
Mwansakombe, one of the displaced villagers, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
"Here we are confined to 40 by 40 metre plots and our
movements have been restricted because certain areas are now
no-go areas."
Kalumbila Minerals Ltd (KML), a subsidiary of Canada-based
First Quantum Minerals Ltd, in 2011 received large scale mining
licences from the Zambian government to develop the Trident
project which comprises the Sentinel copper deposit and the
Enterprise and Intrepid targets.
The project was expected to create up to 2,000 direct jobs
and provide a catalyst for large-scale infrastructure
development in the region.
First Quantum Minerals is the largest copper producer in
Africa and production from the $2.1 billion Sentinel mine
started in August this year with a new town, Kalumbila, being
built with over 10,000 houses.
As a result almost 600 families, mostly subsistence farmers,
were relocated to Shinengene, or Southern Settlement, and to
Northern Township, some 18 kms (11 miles) from their original
village, and equipped with techniques on conservation farming.
All of the villagers were given options and agreed to move
but some of the families are now questioning the resettlement
terms with a report by global charity ActionAid, published this
week, saying the villagers' displacement had marginalised women.
The company, however, provided data to defend its
resettlement program as transparent and stressed great emphasis
was put on the importance of women and their livelihoods.
Company data showed that the plots of land given to the
affected villagers were larger than their original holdings and
extra 64 houses were built for women and youth who were
mistakenly identified to be living in relative's households.
"KML undertook this resettlement with a specific focus on
livelihoods and security of tenure to make it a success," said
spokesman Garth Lappeman for the Trident Project.
"Male and female representatives were elected for each
displaced village ... (and) women's concerns were integrated
into the planning process for resettlement through on-going
dialogue with women."
The community of Kalumbila, located in Chief Musele's area
in Solwezi, has had few economic opportunities with its
inhabitants mainly small-scale farmers subsisting on
slash-and-burn shifting cultivation producing cassava, fishing
and collecting mushrooms.
ActionAid said the move prevented many women from growing
their own food and limited access to natural resources such as
forests and rivers but they had little say in the process.
The report, which aimed to highlight the negative impacts
of mining on women in Zambia, said most of the relocated women
did not know the compensation details or if the new parcels of
land were registered in their names or jointly with husbands.
"Even when women attend meetings, they rarely speak and
they don't ask questions," Pamela Chisanga, the head of
ActionAid Zambia, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Lappeman denied that women were not involved.
He said all the men and women affected were consulted and
treated as equals in the resettlement process. Conditions were
explained to all spouses and they were jointly offered the
resettlement and compensation packages with photographs from the
company documenting the meetings involving men and women.
Figures from the company showed that 52 percent of farmers
on livelihood support programmes were women.
Some of the resettled farmers have resorted to traditional
leaders to air their grievances.
In Zambia traditional leaders have the authority to decide
what happens to plots of land of up to 250 hectares beyond which
the government is the authority. In the case of Kalumbila, the
area of land requires authorization by the government.
According to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme,
94 percent of land in Zambia is held under a customary system
regulated by traditional leaders.
"Because the customary land is not regulated by law, it
essentially gives the local leaders full authority," Peter Veit,
director of Land and Resource Rights Initiative at the global
research organization World Resources Institute (WRI), told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
WRI associate Celine Salcedo-La Vina said land ownership by
women protects their interests, especially in the event of
divorce, inheritance and the transfer or sale of land.
"If women have their name in the title, at least they can be
sure to receive some compensation from a large-scale
acquisition," she said.
NEW HOUSING
The villagers, who used to live in traditional compounds
with separate huts for each generation of a family, were given
simple brick houses, one for each extended family, which were
designed after the company surveyed traditional settlements.
But still Beth Lombanya, a 42-year-old mother of 10, said
she found it hard to fit her family into the four-room house
they were given, unused to the different structure of the home.
"It's not fair that this community ... got little matchboxes
like this," Chisanga said.
The women, traditionally responsible for fetching water and
growing and cooking food, said they found it hard to feed their
families in their new village.
Some of the women said they are unable to farm on the small
plots around their houses so have to walk a kilometre to an area
the mine set aside for farming.
But Lappeman produced documents showing the mining company
offered conservation farming to all displaced households for
three years and the women requested relocation to Shinengene.
Mining accounts for 10 percent of Zambia's formal employment
and 12 percent of its gross domestic product, but only a few of
the villagers are working in the mine, the majority of them men,
because of a lack of skills and education.
Lappeman said the company had introduced programmes to
address this including investments in public school
infrastructure development and a project to improve primary
school education.
SIGNED WITH A THUMB
But the ActionAid report said the community had little room
to negotiate the compensation package and received a "raw deal"
- an allegation the mining company's representatives dismissed
by provided documents to show resettlement terms.
The women, some illiterate, said they didn't realise they
could not claim more compensation once they had signed the mine
acquisition documents, some with a thumbprint.
"There was very small print on the bottom of the forms that
these communities were signing, that this was all the company
was liable to provide to them as compensation," Chisanga said.
"The challenge has been that people didn't get enough
information and they were misled about the kind of benefits they
would have."
The company provided evidence to show the extent of
information provided.
Lappeman said initial resettlement entitlements were
developed in a forum chaired by the government and the
entitlements agreed included crop and household compensation
rates, a disturbance allowance, larger household sizes, two
clinics, larger churches, and better school infrastructure.
The company said this was clearly explained at every stage
and again when offers were made and accepted.
Chisanga said traditionally, widows or single women live in
the compounds of their relatives, usually men, so their own huts
or fields were not taken into account when they moved.
"I've no one to take care of me, so during the move I just
followed everybody else," said 66-year-old Rontina Alesi Muke.
Company documents showed that Rontina was a beneficiary of a
vulnerable food support programme, given a cultivated farm and
transitional food support.
Lappeman rejected the residents' complaints, saying company
officials had explained all points of the agreement carefully
and taken trouble to ensure the villagers would not lose out
materially as a result of their move.
"We've been very systematic to ensure that they haven't
gotten a raw deal and there are measurable improvements in key
areas that make up their standard of living," he said.
"We had a team of people who explained the agreements to the
displaced households and farmers in the local language before
they signed the agreements."
