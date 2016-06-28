(Updates with trio charged)
LUSAKA, June 28 Zambian police on Tuesday
charged three people including two editors of a newspaper
critical of the government that was shut down last week, as
tensions rose in the run up to elections in August.
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) shut down the Post
newspaper last week, demanding $6 million in unpaid taxes but
the newspaper accused the authorities of trying to silence it,
and claimed the outstanding bill was part of a court dispute.
Tax officials have not commented on the matter, but Zambian
President Edgar Lungu on Monday defended the ZRA's action,
saying it did so to recoup unpaid taxes.
On Tuesday, the Post's managing editor Joan Chirwa said
police arrested its editor-in-chief Fred Mmembe, his wife
Mutinta and deputy managing editor Joseph Mwenda late on Monday.
"This was after the trio gained entry into the Post
newspaper's head office in Rhodespark following a stay granted
by the court restraining ZRA from seizing the newspaper's
property," Chirwa told Reuters.
She said the Post - which has continued publishing from an
unknown location - obtained a court order to resume operations
but the police said it had not been signed by ZRA.
Police spokesman Rae Hamoonga said the three had been
charged and released on bond and will appear in court next week
to face charges of, among others, breaking into a building.
The opposition says the government was using repressive laws
to restrict its campaigns and that there was a media clamp down.
The presidency has denied the claims, saying the opposition was
campaigning freely.
Lungu has been in power for just over a year after winning a
ballot triggered by the death of his predecessor, Michael Sata,
in October 2014. He faces a strong challenge from opposition
leader Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National
Development at the polls.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)