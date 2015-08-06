UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27
March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,294 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LUSAKA Aug 6 Zambian power utility Zesco Ltd has restored full power to First Quantum Sentinel mine, the Canada-based company said on Thursday.
"Sentinel Mine has been given unlimited power, more than previously used to run the plant," the company said in a statement.
Energy minister Christopher Yaluma on Wednesday directed Zesco to restore full power immediately to mines owned by First Quantum Minerals. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded 1.4 percent on Monday, wallowing at a six-week low and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss, on pressure from a resurgent yen.