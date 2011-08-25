LUSAKA Aug 25 Zambia, Africa's top copper
producer, has asked mining companies to reduce their usage of
electricity following a fault on a power line through which the
country imports power.
State-owned power company Zesco Ltd said in a statement that
its capacity to import power was constrained following a fault
on a 400 KV line which links Zambia and South Africa via
Zimbabwe.
"We are in discussions with maximum demand customers such as
the mining sector to temporarily cut back on their electricity
demand in order to keep more customers on supply," it said.
Zesco said arrangements had also been concluded to import 95
MW of power from Mozambique in order to reduce the electricity
shortfall.
Zambia typically generates 1,400 megawatts of electricity
and consumes about 800 MW, but the demand rises to 1,500 MW at
peak times when many domestic users switch on heaters.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Editing by Agnieszka Flak)