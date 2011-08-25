LUSAKA Aug 25 Zambia, Africa's top copper producer, has asked mining companies to reduce their usage of electricity following a fault on a power line through which the country imports power.

State-owned power company Zesco Ltd said in a statement that its capacity to import power was constrained following a fault on a 400 KV line which links Zambia and South Africa via Zimbabwe.

"We are in discussions with maximum demand customers such as the mining sector to temporarily cut back on their electricity demand in order to keep more customers on supply," it said.

Zesco said arrangements had also been concluded to import 95 MW of power from Mozambique in order to reduce the electricity shortfall.

Zambia typically generates 1,400 megawatts of electricity and consumes about 800 MW, but the demand rises to 1,500 MW at peak times when many domestic users switch on heaters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, Editing by Agnieszka Flak)