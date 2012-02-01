* Power surplus seen at 600 MW by 2016
* Sees opportunity for regional exports
LUSAKA Feb 1 Zambia expects to have a
power surplus of about 600 megawatts (MW) by 2016, which should
help ease the electricity deficit facing southern Africa, an
industry official said on Wednesday.
Michael Tarney, managing director for corporate development
at Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC), said although
the power situation would be tight for the next four years,
Zambia was likely to have a large surplus after that.
"I think Zambia is well placed to export power because there
are a lot of generation projects taking off," Tarney said.
About 600 MW of electricity is enough to power around a
million homes in an industrialised country like Britain.
Electricity is a major issue in Zambia as the mining sector
in Africa's top copper producer is power hungry and growth over
the next few years could be constrained by available supply.
Tarney said Zambia would get out of the deficit relatively
quickly and become an exporter of power because its generation
projects were far ahead of those in the rest of the region.
"It will be very tight maybe to 2015 but I think after that
things should improve very fast," he said.
Zambia was this year expected to agree the financing terms
for the bulk of the funding for a $2 billion power project which
will add 750 MW to the country's generation by 2017, he said.
The Kariba North Bank Extension project which will add 360
MW to the national grid was due to start producing electricity
way ahead of the November 2012 target, he said.
Tarney said a 120 MW power station being developed by the
Itezhi Tezhi Power Corporation, a company jointly owned by
Zambian state power company, Zesco and TATA Africa of South
Africa, would start production by 2015.
"We can have a surplus of around 600 MW available by 2016
for export, particularly for hydro power," Tarney said.
Zambia also planned to build two new hydro power plants that
are expected to add a total of 247 MW to the national grid and
boost regional supply by 2016, Tarney said.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula, Editing by Ed Stoddard and James
Jukwey)