LUSAKA Nov 9 Zambia is struggling to restore power to some mines in the country, its energy minister said on Wednesday, after a power outage in Africa's biggest copper producer hit the capital and the Copperbelt.

"It affected the mines, and we are still trying to restore power supply to some mines," minister Christopher Yaluma told Reuters.

Cyprian Chitundu, managing director of state power supplier Zesco, said the fault was at its Leopards Hill sub-station.

"When that problem occurred we lost Copperbelt and Lusaka. It was quite an impact, but we will be able to make an assessment once we start getting feedback from the mines."

Electricity supply in Zambia is expected to remain tight for the next four years, casting a shadow over the power-intensive mining sector in the southern Africa nation.

Mining firms in Zambia include Canada's First Quantum Minerals and Barrick Gold , London-listed commodity giant Glencore and Vedanta Resources , South Africa's Metorex .