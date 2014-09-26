LUSAKA, Sept 26 Zambian electricity supplier Copperbelt Energy Corp has restored power supply to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), it said on Friday, ending a week-long supply restriction stemming from an unpaid bill dispute.

"It is our hope that in response to this show of good faith, KCM will pay all its outstanding bills and begin to pay all their future bills as they fall due," Copperbelt Energy said in a statement.

KCM is owned by Britain's Vedanta Resources. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, editing by William Hardy)