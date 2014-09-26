PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LUSAKA, Sept 26 Zambian electricity supplier Copperbelt Energy Corp has restored power supply to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), it said on Friday, ending a week-long supply restriction stemming from an unpaid bill dispute.
"It is our hope that in response to this show of good faith, KCM will pay all its outstanding bills and begin to pay all their future bills as they fall due," Copperbelt Energy said in a statement.
KCM is owned by Britain's Vedanta Resources. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, editing by William Hardy)
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.