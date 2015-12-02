(Adds quotes, mining firms not affected)
LUSAKA Dec 2 Zambia announced a sharp increase
in electricity tariffs on Wednesday, aiming to generate revenue
for investment in additional supply, but said mining firms would
be exempt.
The average price of electricity was raised to 10.35 U.S.
cents per kilowatt hour (KWh) from 6 U.S. cents per KWh with
immediate effect, the power regulator said in a statement.
State power utility Zesco Ltd had applied for the higher
tariffs in October, saying it had to increase the price of
electricity due to rising costs and a depreciation of the kwacha
currency, which had pushed up import prices.
"The proposed tariff adjustment is expected to generate
revenue that will facilitate investment of $3.7 billion in
generation projects, thereby adding capacity of 1,500 megawatts
to the national grid," the regulator said.
The regulator said a drastic reduction in hydro power
generation capacity as a result of low water levels following a
drought had led to a severe energy deficit, requiring the import
of emergency power at a huge cost to the government.
Mining companies were unaffected by the increase because
they do not get their power from Zesco. Zambian power supplier
Copperbelt Energy Corp. buys electricity from Zesco in bulk and
sells it to mining companies including the local units of
Vedanta Resources and Glencore.
Zambia's economy is likely to grow by less than 5 percent in
2015 due to the power crunch, which has hit output at mining
firms, already grappling with a slide in global copper prices.
