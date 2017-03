LUSAKA Dec 11 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by Vedanta Resources, said on Friday it would suffer slight output losses following a countrywide power blackout which hit Africa's second-largest copper producer.

Most of Zambia was affected by a power blackout on Thursday night following a technical fault and supply was only restored on Friday, KCM said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)