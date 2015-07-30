(Adds background)
LUSAKA, July 30 Zambia's Copperbelt Energy
Corporation will cut power supply to mines it services by 30
percent from midnight, a senior industry official said on
Thursday.
Copperbelt Energy buys electricity from state power company
Zesco Ltd and supplies it to companies including Vedanta
Resources, Glencore and Vale.
"Copperbelt Energy Corporation informed us this morning that
it will cut power supply to the copper belt mines it supplies by
30 percent from midnight. Obviously this will have a negative
impact on production," Zambia Chamber of Mines President Jackson
Sikamo told Reuters.
Zesco has already reduced supply to mines it directly deals
with, by 24 percent.
Power cuts in Africa's second-biggest copper producer have
already affected production at mines run by Canada's First
Quantum Minerals and Barrick Gold, the chamber
said on Tuesday.
