LUSAKA Dec 11 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by Vedanta Resources, said on Friday it would suffer slight output losses following a countrywide power blackout which hit Africa's second-largest copper producer.

Most of Zambia was affected by a power blackout on Thursday night following a technical fault and supply was only restored on Friday, KCM said in a statement.

"Consequently, it will take KCM about 16 hours to restart operations at its Nchanga smelter in Chingola," KCM said. "The company will also suffer some slight loss of production at Konkola."

Copperbelt Energy Corp.(CEC), which supplies electricity to most of the mines, said it activated emergency power sources to ensure that essential mining loads were adequately supplied.

The southern African nation is facing weak global prices for the metal, forcing companies to scale down operations at a time when they are also grappling with electricity shortages and higher production costs.

KCM said on Nov. 26 it would mothball its loss making Nchanga underground mine from Nov. 27, due to the increasingly weak global demand for base metals. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)