LUSAKA Dec 11 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines
(KCM), owned by Vedanta Resources, said on Friday it
would suffer slight output losses following a countrywide power
blackout which hit Africa's second-largest copper producer.
Most of Zambia was affected by a power blackout on Thursday
night following a technical fault and supply was only restored
on Friday, KCM said in a statement.
"Consequently, it will take KCM about 16 hours to restart
operations at its Nchanga smelter in Chingola," KCM said. "The
company will also suffer some slight loss of production at
Konkola."
Copperbelt Energy Corp.(CEC), which supplies electricity to
most of the mines, said it activated emergency power sources to
ensure that essential mining loads were adequately supplied.
The southern African nation is facing weak global prices for
the metal, forcing companies to scale down operations at a time
when they are also grappling with electricity shortages and
higher production costs.
KCM said on Nov. 26 it would mothball its loss making
Nchanga underground mine from Nov. 27, due to the increasingly
weak global demand for base metals.
