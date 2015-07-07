GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares edge higher as healthcare vote eyed; gold dips
* Gold prices fall on firmer dollar (Updates to close of European markets)
LUSAKA, July 7 Zambia, Africa's No.2 copper producer, plans to cut power supplies to mines by up to 30 percent as early as next week, after water levels at its hydro-electric projects dropped due to drought, industry sources said on Tuesday.
The plan, still under discussion with the industry, will see state-run power company Zesco Ltd limit the amount of power it supplies to its customers, including mining companies, due to a power deficit of 560 MW. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
CHICAGO, March 23 Rebel creditors of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have said they intend to appeal a bankruptcy judge's decision to allow the world's largest private sector coal producer to exit Chapter 11 protection.