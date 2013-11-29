LUSAKA Nov 29 Zambia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.75 percent for the sixth straight time on Friday, it said in a statement.

The bank's monetary policy committee said while recent inflation outcomes were in line with expectations, it expected increased price pressures in December from holiday season consumer demand and the recent weakness of the kwacha currency.

"However, these inflationary pressures are likely to be moderated by the effect of the relatively tight monetary policy stance that the central bank has taken," it added. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Xola Potelwa)