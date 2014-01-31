LUSAKA Jan 31 Zambia's central bank on Friday
left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.75 percent for
the eighth straight month, saying it expected its relatively
tight policy stance to have a moderating impact on inflation.
"The committee anticipates that inflationary pressures will
continue to emanate from relatively high prices of selected food
items due to the seasonal low supply," the Bank of Zambia added
in a statement.
