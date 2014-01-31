LUSAKA Jan 31 Zambia's central bank on Friday left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.75 percent for the eighth straight month, saying it expected its relatively tight policy stance to have a moderating impact on inflation.

"The committee anticipates that inflationary pressures will continue to emanate from relatively high prices of selected food items due to the seasonal low supply," the Bank of Zambia added in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Xola Potelwa)