LUSAKA Nov 16 Zambia's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 15.5 percent, governor Denny Kalyalya said at the end of a monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

"The committee took into account the continued decline in inflation in 2016, with inflation expected to fall to single digit by the end of 2016," he told a media briefing.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)