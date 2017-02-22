LUSAKA Feb 22 Zambia's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 150 basis point to 14 percent, governor Denny Kalyalya said on Wednesday.

"Inflation has declined to single digits and is projected to trend below the 2017 target of 9 percent," he told a media briefing.

Zambia's inflation slowed to 7.0 percent year-on-year in January from 7.5 percent in December, the statistics office said last month. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)