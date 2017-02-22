BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
LUSAKA Feb 22 Zambia's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 150 basis point to 14 percent, governor Denny Kalyalya said on Wednesday.
"Inflation has declined to single digits and is projected to trend below the 2017 target of 9 percent," he told a media briefing.
Zambia's inflation slowed to 7.0 percent year-on-year in January from 7.5 percent in December, the statistics office said last month. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017