LUSAKA Feb 22 Zambia's sees economic growth
rising to 3.9 percent this year, the central bank governor said
on Wednesday.
"GDP growth is projected at 3.9 percent for 2017 and 4.6
percent for 2018. In 2016, growth is estimated to be 3.4
percent," Denny Kalyalya said.
The government had forecast that the economy would grow 3.4
percent this year from around 3 percent last year due to low
copper prices, power shortages, inflation and a government cash
crunch that restricted investment into new projects.
