LUSAKA Nov 12 The killing of a member of
President Michael Sata's ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party
during by-election campaigns this month raised tensions in
Africa's top copper producer.
Lawmakers in the PF, which overturned 20 years of Movement
for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) rule in last year's election,
are jockeying for power in a party that backs populist polices
for spreading mining wealth to the impoverished masses.
Investors, irked by the doubling of mining royalties in the
2012 budget, are worried about a new law that will mean paying
taxes before recouping their initial investment outlay.
Donors are concerned that political considerations could
outweigh economic ones in implementing a transport development
programme for the southern African country, which sold a $750
million Eurobond in September.
POLITICAL TENSION
Fears of political violence following the stabbing of a
ruling party supporter during by-elections won by the PF this
month threaten to erode Zambia's image as a peaceful country.
Seven opposition supporters have been detained for
questioning. Sata has called for swift arrests and punishments.
What to watch:
- Arrest of opposition members that raise tension
INFIGHTING
Zambia's Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating Defence
Minister Geoffrey Mwamba and Justice Minister Wynter Kabimba
over separate deals, which could be part of attempts by enemies
in the PF to discredit them for political gain.
Both Mwamba and Kabimba said fellow PF members wanted to
dent their images in an internal power struggle.
What to watch:
- Infighting moving beyond personal attacks to affect
government policies
MINING TAX
In presenting the 2013 budget, Finance Minister Alexander
Chikwanda cut tax concessions in the mining sector.
The chamber of mines, which represents foreign mining firms,
said the new rule would discourage investment in new projects as
mine operators would have to start paying tax before recouping
all their investment.
What to watch:
- Abandonment of planned mining projects
INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
More than 4 trillion kwacha ($765 million) has been
allocated to the transport sector in the 2013 budget, and
international donors are concerned about whether the money will
be spent effectively.
The World Bank said last month the capacity of institutions
handling road and railway projects was questionable and it was
not clear if feasibility studies had been done for the projects.
What to watch:
- Whether transport projects can be developed efficiently
CORRUPTION
Sata's government has launched several high-profile graft
investigations and court cases against members of the
administration of his predecessor, President Rupiah Banda.
Companies that struck deals with the Banda government may
see their contracts come under scrutiny as investigations grow.
What to watch:
- Cancellations of agreed contracts
PARLIAMENT
The government has tried to have courts strip the MMD, the
largest opposition group, of its party status.
The PF, which took two seats from the MMD in July and
November by-elections, looks set to wrestle more seats from the
MMD in future elections if the opposition party proceeds with
its threat to expel its MPs serving as ministers.
What to watch:
- By-elections after expulsion of more MMD MPs
($1 = 5160.0000 Zambian kwachas)
