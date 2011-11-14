LUSAKA Nov 14 Miners in Africa's top
copper producer Zambia may have to scale down in the face of a
move to raise royalties by the new government of President
Michael Sata, the general manager of the country's chamber of
mines said on Monday.
"The increase in mineral royalty will significantly raise
costs for the mining companies ... Each mine will have to
examine its own cost structure and depending on the impact of
the higher tax some may decide to shut down certain sections,"
Frederick Bantubonse told Reuters.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula, writing by Ed Stoddard)