* New royalty regime doubles to six percent
* Previous govt was also trying to extract more taxes
* Six percent not seen high by global standards
(Recasts with analyst comments)
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Nov 14 Miners in Africa's top
copper producer Zambia have expressed deep reservations after
the new government of President Michael Sata said it would
double their royalties to six percent, a move analysts said was
needed to bring in badly-needed revenue.
The country's chamber of mines said on Monday companies
might have to scale back their operations in the impoverished
southern African nation, the first shot in the corporate
backlash to the policy.
"The increase in mineral royalty will significantly raise
costs for the mining companies ... Each mine will have to
examine its own cost structure and depending on the impact of
the higher tax, some may decide to shut down certain sections,"
Frederick Bantubonse, the chamber's general manager, said.
"The 6 percent mineral royalty is on revenue and it will
work around 20 percent on profit," he told Reuters.
Sata's government unveiled an expansive 2012 budget on
Friday, with big increases in social spending and farming
subsidies to be paid for by a rise in mineral royalties and a
debut $500 million Eurobond.
What has really grabbed attention is the move to double
copper royalties to 6 percent.
But even before the populist Sata was swept to power in
September, the previous administration was aiming to boost tax
revenue from miners and was auditing them.
Foreign mining firms in Zambia include Brazil's Vale
, Canada's First Quantum Minerals and Barrick
Gold and London-listed Vedanta Resources and
commodity giant Glencore.
RESOURCE CURSE
The benefits of Africa's vast mineral wealth are often not
widely spread and there has long been a perception that mining
firms in Zambia, one of the world's poorest countries, were
paying well below global rates.
"Sub-Saharan African countries including Zambia have had
lower mineral tax rates than other resource producers, such as
Australia," Paul Bugala, senior sustainability analyst covering
extractive industries at U.S.-based Calvert Investments, said.
"So, a change in those rates was to be expected and is
preferable to the sort of regulatory disparities that increase
the threat of nationalization," he said.
Other Zambia watchers also noted that the increase did not
seem draconian by global standards.
"The proposed increase in royalties from 3 percent to 6
percent would still leave Zambia's rates well below many
resource-rich competitors, suggesting a larger increase would
have made sense," said David McNair, the principal economic
justice adviser for UK charity Christian Aid.
"It is unsurprising, albeit depressing, to see that the
immediate reaction of the mining companies has been to raise the
suggestion that this step could lead to reduced production and
investment. We would hope the government is not moved from its
poverty reduction focus by this implicit threat."
Zambia's copper production is around 750,000 to 800,000
tonnes a year but is seen growing as investment pours into a
sector that had been neglected and nationalised.
According to Reuters' Metal Production Database (here),
Zambia will produce around 1.3 million tonnes of copper from
mine and leach operations by 2014.
(Writing and additional reporting by Ed Stoddard in
Johanensburg; editing by James Jukwey)