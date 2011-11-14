* New royalty regime doubles to six percent

* Previous govt was also trying to extract more taxes

* Six percent not seen high by global standards (Recasts with analyst comments)

By Chris Mfula

LUSAKA, Nov 14 Miners in Africa's top copper producer Zambia have expressed deep reservations after the new government of President Michael Sata said it would double their royalties to six percent, a move analysts said was needed to bring in badly-needed revenue.

The country's chamber of mines said on Monday companies might have to scale back their operations in the impoverished southern African nation, the first shot in the corporate backlash to the policy.

"The increase in mineral royalty will significantly raise costs for the mining companies ... Each mine will have to examine its own cost structure and depending on the impact of the higher tax, some may decide to shut down certain sections," Frederick Bantubonse, the chamber's general manager, said.

"The 6 percent mineral royalty is on revenue and it will work around 20 percent on profit," he told Reuters.

Sata's government unveiled an expansive 2012 budget on Friday, with big increases in social spending and farming subsidies to be paid for by a rise in mineral royalties and a debut $500 million Eurobond.

What has really grabbed attention is the move to double copper royalties to 6 percent.

But even before the populist Sata was swept to power in September, the previous administration was aiming to boost tax revenue from miners and was auditing them.

Foreign mining firms in Zambia include Brazil's Vale , Canada's First Quantum Minerals and Barrick Gold and London-listed Vedanta Resources and commodity giant Glencore.

RESOURCE CURSE

The benefits of Africa's vast mineral wealth are often not widely spread and there has long been a perception that mining firms in Zambia, one of the world's poorest countries, were paying well below global rates.

"Sub-Saharan African countries including Zambia have had lower mineral tax rates than other resource producers, such as Australia," Paul Bugala, senior sustainability analyst covering extractive industries at U.S.-based Calvert Investments, said.

"So, a change in those rates was to be expected and is preferable to the sort of regulatory disparities that increase the threat of nationalization," he said.

Other Zambia watchers also noted that the increase did not seem draconian by global standards.

"The proposed increase in royalties from 3 percent to 6 percent would still leave Zambia's rates well below many resource-rich competitors, suggesting a larger increase would have made sense," said David McNair, the principal economic justice adviser for UK charity Christian Aid.

"It is unsurprising, albeit depressing, to see that the immediate reaction of the mining companies has been to raise the suggestion that this step could lead to reduced production and investment. We would hope the government is not moved from its poverty reduction focus by this implicit threat."

Zambia's copper production is around 750,000 to 800,000 tonnes a year but is seen growing as investment pours into a sector that had been neglected and nationalised.

According to Reuters' Metal Production Database (here), Zambia will produce around 1.3 million tonnes of copper from mine and leach operations by 2014. (Writing and additional reporting by Ed Stoddard in Johanensburg; editing by James Jukwey)