LUSAKA, Sept 30 Zambia's President Michael Sata said on Friday his new government launched an investigation into the sale of telecoms operator Zamtel and will keep a close eye on exports in the major copper producer.

He said all payments had to be routed via the central bank.

"Nothing will be exported out of Zambia unless confirmation of payments is received from the Bank of Zambia," Sata told a briefing after swearing in a new cabinet.

