* Sata launches investigation of Zamtel sale, fuel tenders
* Finance minister says lending rates too high
* Export, including copper, to be routed via central bank
(Wraps Sata and finance minister comments)
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Sept 30 New Zambian President Michael
Sata launched a probe on Friday into last year's sale of
telecoms operator Zamtel and vowed to keep a close eye on copper
exports, while finance minister Alexander Chikwanda told banks
to cut interest rates.
In a sign of Sata's administration acting quickly on
populist campaign promises, Chikwanda, who was only appointed on
Thursday, said lending rates in Africa's biggest copper producer
were "inconsistent" with inflation, which hit 8.8 percent in
September.
"Zambians, especially women and the youth have bright ideas
and business proposals but they cannot implement them because of
high interest rates on money available in the banking and
financial services sector," he said in a statement.
The government would push commercial lenders to cut the
"current prohibitive interest rates" in line with a broader
pro-growth policy stance.
Any weakening of policymakers' resolve in keeping inflation
in single digits could undermine faith in the kwacha currency,
which is flat on the year against a surging dollar.
Although only one-week in the job, Sata has wasted no time
in kicking out all vestiges of the previous administration of
Rupiah Banda, whose Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) had
been in charge of the former British colony for 20 years.
On Thursday he fired respected central bank governor Caleb
Funadanga, a move that caused moderate concern among the
international investors who had come to trust Fundanga during
his nearly 10 years at the helm of the Bank of Zambia.
In line with his zealous anti-corruption pledges, he has
also thrown a spotlight on a number of deals executed under
Banda, who was criticised for taking a relatively lax line on
graft.
As well as investigating state fuel tenders, Sata said he
would look at last year's sale of state-owned fixed line
operator Zamtel to Libya's LAP Green Networks for $257 million
-- a deal that Sata questioned from the start.
Sata, who has also been concerned -- and analysts say with
good reason -- about copper exporters misreporting the amount of
ore leaving the country, tightened up any loopholes by saying
that henceforth all export payments would have to be routed via
the central bank.
"Nothing will be exported out of Zambia unless confirmation
of payments is received from the Bank of Zambia," Sata told a
news briefing after swearing in his new cabinet.
The 74-year-old swept to power last week on the back of
voters looking for change in a country that has seen its economy
grow but who felt the riches from its mines had not made their
way to the people or created enough jobs.
Sata has long questioned copper export data. Copper accounts
for three-quarters of Zambia's export earnings, but the mining
industry contributes only about 10 percent of its tax revenue.
Banda told Reuters in March audits had revealed that the
Zambian mining sector owed up to $200 million in unpaid taxes.
According to Zambian figures, much of the copper exports are
destined for Switzerland but little of them show up in Swiss
customs data, raising questions about transparency.
