By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Oct 14 Zambia's new President Michael
Sata announced plans to overhaul the constitution on Friday, the
latest step in his top-to-bottom review of the way Africa's top
copper producer is run.
Sata did not give details about what he wanted to change
although much of his September election victory was built on a
platform of re-balancing the economy in favour of local
investors rather than foreigners.
He said the government would appoint a committee to come up
with a new nationally acceptable constitution for Zambia within
90 days.
Foreign investors, especially in the key mining sector,
have been nervous about what policies Sata would introduce but
he said any changes would be preceded by consultations.
At the opening of parliament on Friday, Sata criticised the
policies of the previous government for stifling local
enterprise.
"This has been largely due to lopsided policies of the
previous government, which tended to favour foreigners at the
expense of local investors," he said, adding he would encourage
joint ventures between foreigners and locals.
"While Zambia will continue to welcome foreign direct
investment, it must be understood that the most sustainable and
lasting investment must come from Zambian people," he said.
Sata won the presidency largely supported by the youth and
said he owed young people jobs and would introduce programmes
that empowered them.
Part of his plan is to lower interest rates at commercial
banks, although he did not give a time-frame.
Currently, Zambia does not use a key lending rate as a
monetary policy tool but has been talking about introducing it
since 2009.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Phumza Macanda)