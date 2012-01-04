JOHANNESBURG Jan 4 Canada's First Quantum
Minerals said on Wednesday that a strike at its flagship
Zambian copper mine was illegal.
Workers at the Kansanshi mine, Zambia's largest copper mine
which produced 231,000 tonnes of the red metal in 2010, downed
tools on Tuesday demanding 100 percent pay rises and bringing
production to a halt.
"There was no deadlock reached and as far as we are
concerned this strike is illegal," company spokesman Godfery
Msiska told Reuters.
"There is nothing happening even today because the workers
have blocked off the gate to the mine plant and everything is at
a standstill."
Msiska said union officials should convince the workers to
go back to work so that negotiations, which had been suspended
because of the strike, could resume.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula, editing by Ed Stoddard)