LUSAKA Jan 5 Workers at Canada's First
Quantum Minerals flagship Zambian copper mine will
resume work and end a two-day strike, the mine workers' union
said.
Workers at the Kansanshi mine, Zambia's largest copper mine
which produced 231,000 tonnes of the red metal in 2010, downed
tools on Tuesday demanding 100 percent pay rises and bringing
production to a halt.
"The strike has been called off and we are going back to
negotiate. We urge our members to exercise patience as we
negotiate," Mine Workers' Union of Zambia president Oswell
Munyenyembe told Reuters.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula, writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)