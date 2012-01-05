LUSAKA Jan 5 Workers at Canada's First Quantum Minerals flagship Zambian copper mine will resume work and end a two-day strike, the mine workers' union said.

Workers at the Kansanshi mine, Zambia's largest copper mine which produced 231,000 tonnes of the red metal in 2010, downed tools on Tuesday demanding 100 percent pay rises and bringing production to a halt.

"The strike has been called off and we are going back to negotiate. We urge our members to exercise patience as we negotiate," Mine Workers' Union of Zambia president Oswell Munyenyembe told Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula, writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)