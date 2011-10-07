LUSAKA Oct 7 More than 500 Zambian workers at Sino Metals copper processing plant went on strike on Friday for higher wages, in the latest industrial action to hit Africa's top copper producer, just two weeks after its new president took office on the promise of improving conditions at Chinese-owned mines.

"The strike today spread to Sino Metals where workers want higher salaries," National Union of Mine and Allied Workers general secretary Goodwell Kaluba told Reuters on Friday.

About 2,000 Zambian workers at NFC Africa Mining, majority-owned by China Nonferrous Metals Mining Corporation, went on a strike on Tuesday demanding for higher wages. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by David Dolan)