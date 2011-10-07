* Over 500 workers join strike demanding higher pay

LUSAKA Oct 7 Strikes spread in Zambia's copper industry on Friday, with more than 500 workers at a Chinese plant demanding higher pay, just two weeks after a new president took office on the promise of improving mining conditions.

"The strike today spread to Sino Metals where workers want higher salaries," National Union of Mine and Allied Workers general secretary Goodwell Kaluba told Reuters on Friday.

About 2,000 Zambian workers at NFC Africa Mining, majority-owned by China Nonferrous Metals Mining Corporation, went on a strike on Tuesday demanding for higher wages.

NFC Africa mining human resources manager Cheng Zhigang said the strike was illegal because the union and management at the copper mine were preparing to begin wage negotiations in November.

"The strike is political and we call upon political leaders in government to come and sort out this problem," Cheng told Reuters.

Zambian President Michael Sata won elections in southern African country on populist message that included criticism of foreign investors and promises to improve the lives of workers.

Sata last week met Chinese ambassador Zhou Yuxiao, in an effort to dispel fears his sometimes harsh stance against China would translate into a shift in investment policy.

However, he also made clear that Chinese companies, which have so far ploughed more than $2 billion into developing the mining sector in the southern African country, would not get preferential treatment. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by David Dolan)