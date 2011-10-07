* Over 500 workers join strike demanding higher pay
* Mine spokesman says strike political
(Adds details, comment)
LUSAKA Oct 7 Strikes spread in Zambia's copper
industry on Friday, with more than 500 workers at a Chinese
plant demanding higher pay, just two weeks after a new president
took office on the promise of improving mining conditions.
"The strike today spread to Sino Metals where workers want
higher salaries," National Union of Mine and Allied Workers
general secretary Goodwell Kaluba told Reuters on Friday.
About 2,000 Zambian workers at NFC Africa Mining,
majority-owned by China Nonferrous Metals Mining Corporation,
went on a strike on Tuesday demanding for higher wages.
NFC Africa mining human resources manager Cheng Zhigang said
the strike was illegal because the union and management at the
copper mine were preparing to begin wage negotiations in
November.
"The strike is political and we call upon political leaders
in government to come and sort out this problem," Cheng told
Reuters.
Zambian President Michael Sata won elections in southern
African country on populist message that included criticism of
foreign investors and promises to improve the lives of workers.
Sata last week met Chinese ambassador Zhou Yuxiao, in an
effort to dispel fears his sometimes harsh stance against China
would translate into a shift in investment policy.
However, he also made clear that Chinese companies, which
have so far ploughed more than $2 billion into developing the
mining sector in the southern African country, would not get
preferential treatment.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by David Dolan)