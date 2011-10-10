* Union says workers' pay doubled
* Government intervenes to end strike
LUSAKA Oct 10 Zambians striking over poor pay
at Chinese mines went back to work on Monday after winning a
nearly 100 percent pay rise, just over two weeks after a new
president took office on the promise of improving mining
conditions.
"All the workers today went back to work. The lowest paid
worker will now get a basic pay of 2 million kwacha per month,
which is almost double what they used to get," Mine Workers
Union of Zambia acting president Charles Mukuka said.
About 2,000 workers at NFC Africa Mining, majority-owned by
China Nonferrous Metals Mining Corporation, went on a strike
last week demanding higher wages.
Another 500 workers at the Chinese-owned Sino Metals copper
processing plant also went on strike demanding higher pay,
prompting the government to intervene.
"The managements agreed on the new pay after a meeting which
was also attended by officials from the ministry of labour,"
Mukuka said.
Long-time opposition leader Michael Sata won election in the
southern African country on Sept. 20 on a populist platform that
included criticism of foreign investors and promises to improve
the lives of workers.
In his first official meeting as president, Sata saw Chinese
ambassador Zhou Yuxiao in an effort to dispel fears his
sometimes fierce anti-Chinese rhetoric while in opposition would
translate into a shift in investment policy.
He also made clear that Chinese companies, which have
ploughed more than $2 billion into developing the mining sector,
would not get preferential treatment.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Cropley)