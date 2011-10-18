LUSAKA Oct 18 Zambia miners at Chinese-owned
NFC Africa Mining went on strike again on Tuesday after the
company refused to raise their wages by nearly 100 percent as
agreed last week, the National Union of Mine and Allied Workers
said.
"The workers have again gone on strike. They were promised a
pay rise of 2 million Zambian kwacha ($400) per month, which
they have not been given," the union president Mundia Sikufele
told Reuters.
About 2,000 workers at NFC Africa Mining, majority-owned by
China Nonferrous Metals Mining Corporation, first went on a
strike earlier this month demanding higher wages.
($1 = 5005.000 Zambian Kwachas)
(Reporting by Chris Mfula, writing by Olivia Kumwenda)