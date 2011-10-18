* Workers want about 100 pct pay rise
* Government says union should negotiate pay
(Adds additional quote, background)
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Oct 18 Zambian miners at Chinese-owned
NFC Africa Mining went on strike again on Tuesday after the
company refused to raise their wages by nearly 100 percent as
agreed last week, the National Union of Mine and Allied Workers
said.
"The workers have again gone on strike. They were promised a
pay rise of 2 million Zambian kwacha ($400) per month, which
they have not been given," the union president Mundia Sikufele
told Reuters.
About 2,000 workers at NFC Africa Mining, majority-owned by
China Nonferrous Metals Mining Corporation, first went on a
strike earlier this month demanding higher wages.
Sikufele said the workers called off the strike earlier this
month after the government asked the management to give them a 2
million kwacha pay rise on Oct. 10.
"But the government, which proposed the 2 million kwacha is
now saying the right procedure is for the workers to allow the
union to negotiate with the management," Sikufele said.
Long-time opposition leader Michael Sata won election in the
southern African country on Sept. 20 on a populist platform that
included criticism of foreign investors and promises to improve
the lives of workers.
In his first official meeting as president, Sata saw Chinese
ambassador Zhou Yuxiao in an effort to dispel fears his
sometimes fierce anti-Chinese rhetoric while in opposition would
translate into a shift in investment policy.
He also made clear that Chinese companies, which have
ploughed more than $2 billion into developing the mining sector,
would not get preferential treatment.
($1 = 5005.000 Zambian Kwachas)
(writing by Olivia Kumwenda and Chris Mfula; editing by James
Jukwey)