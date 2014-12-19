BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
LUSAKA Dec 19 The International Monetary Fund has urged Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, to quickly resolve issues with mining companies over value-added tax refunds and an increase in royalties.
Lower world copper prices and the announced shift to a royalty-only mining tax regime with high rates were likely to adversely affect the companies, the IMF said in a statement late on Thursday.
Barrick Gold Corp said on Thursday it would suspend operations at its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia after laws were passed raising the royalty rate on open-pit mining operations to 20 percent from 6 percent.
"The authorities indicated that they are looking to assuage the concerns of mines and prevent closures," the IMF said after a mission to Zambia.
Greater policy stability and consistency would help anchor confidence in Zambia as an investment destination, it said.
"It will be important to enhance dialogue between stakeholders, particularly between government and the mining sector, where there is a need to build mutual trust."
Zambia's outlook was buoyed by several mining and electricity supply projects that were about to come on stream, the IMF said.
Other mining companies operating in Zambia include First Quantum Minerals, Vedanta Resources and Glencore . (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Larry King)
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: