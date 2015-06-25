LUSAKA, June 25 Zambia has asked Vedanta
Resources' Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to delay the
processing of copper concentrate it imported from Chile until it
puts in place safety measures to avoid pollution, Zambia's
deputy minister of mines said on Thursday.
KCM said on June 3 it had imported its first semi-processed
copper from Chile to ensure its Nchanga smelter operates at full
capacity. [IDn:L5N0YP0RG]
Deputy minister Richard Musukwa said the government had
asked KCM not to start processing the Chilean copper
concentrates because they had high levels of arsenic, a toxic
substance.
Musukwa told parliament the level of arsenic in copper
concentrates mined in Zambia was 1 percent but the material
imported from Chile had a level of around 4 percent.
"When we noticed that these concentrates from Chile had 4
percent arsenic, we instructed KCM not to proceed with the
processing until appropriate safety measures are taken," he
said.
KCM bought 5,000 tonnes of copper concentrates from Chilean
state-run firm Codelco and will smelt the semi-processed
material at the Nchanga smelter, which has an annual production
capacity of 311,000 tonnes. [IDn:L5N0YP0RG]
Musukwa said KCM resorted to imports of copper concentrates
because its Nchanga smelter was operating at only about half its
capacity.
KCM has been blending its concentrates with those from other
local mines and the Democratic Republic of Congo but these have
not been enough to reach the Nchanga smelter's capacity.
Copper production in Zambia, Africa's second-largest
producer of the metal, dropped to 708,000 tonnes in 2014 from
760,000 tonnes in 2013.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Mark Potter)