UPDATE 5-BT's Italy scandal deepens and UK slows, wiping $10 bln off shares
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds Italian prosecutor)
LUSAKA Jan 4 Zambian workers have downed tools at a mine and copper processing plant belonging to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), a unit of Vedanta Resources, in a dispute over the pace of wage talks, a union official said on Wednesday.
"The day shift workers have not entered the plant, they are protesting the slow pace of salary negotiations," National Union of Mine and Allied Workers (NUMAW) trustee Jonathan Musukwa told Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Susan Fenton)
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds Italian prosecutor)
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
BERLIN, Jan 24 Volkswagen said it will halt production at one of its biggest auto-making factories in Germany on more days than originally planned because of shrinking demand for the Passat saloon and estate models.